Jack Johnson releases new holiday CD

Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning recording artist and soft-spoken environmental activist Jack Johnson is celebrating this year with a third Christmas album, “This Warm December Vol. III,” on Brushfire Records.

Johnson’s guests on the project include Bahamas, Paula Fuga, Zach Gill, Mason Jennings, Mimi Naja, and Zach Rogue (of Rogue Wave).

Fuga is representing Hawaii’s Christmas traditions with her arrangement of R. Alex Anderson’s hapa haole classic, “Mele Kalikimaka.”

Other selections include an update of John Lennon/Yoko Ono protest song, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” and songs about Santa Claus, Buddha, Hanukkah and New Year’s Eve.

“It’s always nice to get together with old friends to create some new music and spread a little holiday cheer!” Johnson said via email today.

The full-length CD ($15) will be available on Nov. 22. The limited-edition vinyl album ($25) will be released on Dec. 13.

Fans who pre-order “This Warm December Vol. III” will receive an immediate digital download of the first track, “New Axe” by Jack Johnson. Order at thiswarmdecember.com.