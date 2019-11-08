comscore Wind farm parts being delivered on schedule | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Wind farm parts being delivered on schedule

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.

Developer AES Corp. said Thursday it is on schedule to deliver all wind turbine parts from Kalaeloa to Kahuku for the Na Pua Makani wind power plant as project opponents turn their focus away from street protests. Read more

