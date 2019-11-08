Wind farm parts being delivered on schedule

Developer AES Corp. said Thursday it is on schedule to deliver all wind turbine parts from Kalaeloa to Kahuku for the Na Pua Makani wind power plant as project opponents turn their focus away from street protests. Read more

“Equipment continues to arrive at the project site well within the permitted window and with as minimal disruption as possible for all O‘ahu residents,” said Mark Miller, chief operating officer of the AES US Generation, in an email statement. “We are more than halfway through our planned transport timeframe, which continues through Nov. 26.”

AES Corp. declined to reveal the number of parts that have been transported to Kahuku so far. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser previously reported that 88 parts need to be delivered, which AES Corp. is permitted to do from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday nights to Thursday nights, until Nov. 26. Three or four parts are usually moved every night.

The developer started transporting parts on trucks to Kahuku on Oct. 17, and is looking to build eight 568-foot turbines in the North Shore town, which is home to about 2,300 residents. Opponents, who have said that the turbines would be too close, too large and pose potential health hazards, started protesting that night.

The first delivery took about 12 hours, well past AES Corp.’s allotted time frame, after protesters in Kalaeloa and Kahuku delayed the trucks for five hours. A downed utility pole on Oct. 18 near Sunset Beach temporarily blocked the convoy’s path. The turbine parts arrived in Kahuku around 7:30 a.m. and were immediately allowed through by police.

HPD is still investigating the pole-cutting incident, which Ku Kia‘i Kahuku, the group leading the opposition, immediately condemned and said it was not involved in.

It was during the first few days of intense protest when most of the 128 arrests linked to the project were made and the largest police and protest groups appeared. The nightly demonstration crowd has since shrunk, indicating a shift in focus for those opposing the project.

Kananiloa‘anuenue Ponciano, president of Ku Kia‘i Kahuku, said the group is continuing its legal, media and fundraising work.

“These community members have been working tirelessly every minute of every day helping to move this movement in the direction it needs to be to stop this wind project from further construction and ultimately stopping AES from becoming operational,” Ponciano said via text Thursday.

She said she could not reveal any details about work being done by the group’s legal team.

Though protest numbers have dropped, Ponciano said there has been a presence at both sites for 26 straight days. There have been no arrests at either site since Oct. 31.

Joshua Kaina, spokesman for Ku Kia‘i Kahuku, said there are also fewer police officers on either site but that some seem to be on standby at other locations.

Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman Michelle Yu said 237 officers worked nightly up until last week.

Resistance outside of Kalaeloa and Kahuku include the group of 30 from Ku Kia‘i Kahuku that occupied Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s reception room at Honolulu Hale on Nov. 1. On Wednesday a small group that included some of those arrested appeared at a Honolulu Police Commission meeting to question why such a large number of police officers are deployed at the protest sites and to ask for better access to observe arrests.

The nonprofit Keep the North Shore Country has filed a lawsuit against the Board of Land and Natural Resources for its decision to approve a conservation plan for the project, citing concerns about the health of the endangered opeapea, or Hawaiian hoary bat.