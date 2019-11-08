No. 19 Rainbow Wahine beat UC Davis for eighth straight win

Freshman hitter Hanna Hellvig put down 17 kills and No. 19 Hawaii won its eighth straight, downing UC Davis 26-24, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15 in a Big West volleyball match tonight in Davis, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine (21-3, 11-2) saw senior setter-hitter Norene Iosia turn in her 15th double-double of the season, and 60th of her career, with 27 assists and 12 digs, coming within one kill of a triple-double. Junior hitter Brooke Van Sickle added 12 kills and junior libero Rika Okino had 17 of Hawaii’s 61 digs.

The Aggies (14-12, 6-7) got 13 kills each from senior hitter Lauren Matias and sophomore middle Josephine Ough. Freshman libero Shira Lahav had 14 of the Aggies’ 52 digs.

Iosia also became the ninth Hawaii setter to reach the 3,000-assist mark — she is at 3,019 heading into Sunday’s match at UC Riverside. Iosia also had two of the Wahine’s four aces and was in on three of the eight blocks.

Junior middle Sky Williams had a match-high five blocks and hit .600 with six kills and no errors on 10 swings.