University of Hawaii basketball preview: Samuta Avea spread his wings with help of his left arm

It has been said the past can be found only in the mind.

But part of Samuta Avea’s history is told on his sleeve.

During the offseason, Avea underwent three lengthy sessions to etch a pe‘a — a traditional Samoan tattoo — onto his left arm.

His father, Sielu Avea, and artist Steve Suluape had several lengthy discussions on what genealogy and cultural references were worthy of inclusion. “Steve then made magic happen,” Avea said.

Sielu Avea, who grew up in Western Samoa, taught his son the value of hard work and building trust. “It’s all family oriented,” Samuta Avea said of his father’s ethos. “Don’t do something to get something back. That’s the way I was raised. If anybody needs anything, I’ll be there, whatever it may be.”

His parents also gave him the freedom to choose his path. For Avea, who was reared on Oahu’s North Shore, that meant opting to play basketball in an area where Kahuku football is the primary sport of Red Raider Nation. That meant shooting jumpers in the family driveway, and youth practices at Laie Park, where the toughest opponents were wind and rain.

“I remember when I was young sometimes Kahuku High would let us practice in the gym,” Avea said. “I was in awe. ‘Wow, we’re in a gym right now.’ ”

Eventually, Avea developed into a standout basketball player for the Red Raiders. But after his sophomore year, Avea decided to take a leap of faith that was more courageous than the rite-of-passage jump from Laie Point’s cliff into the surf. Avea decided to transfer to Bingham High in Utah, a move that enabled him to play for a 5-A school and join an elite AAU team. But it also meant leaving Alan Akina, the former Kahuku coach who implored him to continue honing his guard skills through his growth spurts, and classmates who held out hope he would reconsider and play football for the Red Raiders.

“It was very hard to leave my friends,” Avea said. “There was a lot of stuff going on at that time. I knew to get to where I wanted to be, to get closer to the goals I had, I had to make a move for myself, to benefit myself.”

Avea thrived as a junior, helping Bingham to Utah’s 5-A championship. He then returned to Kahuku for his senior year. “Best graduations,” Avea said, referencing Kahuku’s commencement ceremonies. “Trust me, I still watch those videos.”

While several classmates went to mainland schools to play football, Avea signed with the Hawaii basketball team.

Each year, Avea has added to his game. As a freshman in 2017-18, he unwrinkled his jump shot. Last season, he added 10 pounds to his 6-6 frame, enabling him to play the 3 and the 4 spots. This offseason he expanded his shooting range. He said his goal is to add to his basketball skills — and to his tattoo. “I feel I’m getting started,” Avea said.

AT THIS POSITION

NO. PLAYER CL HT WT HOMETOWN

12 Garrett Cason Fr. 6-6 200 Fairfield, Calif.

Walk-on’s father is a former San Jose State football player

20 Zoar Nedd Fr. 6-7 210 Kapolei

Two-time All-State player grew 2 inches during redshirt season

32 Samuta Avea Jr. 6-6 195 Jr. Hau‘ula

Increased shooting range to go along with his ball-screen drives

42 Justin Hemsley So. 6-6 195 So. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.