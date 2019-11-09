Man, 33, punched woman in vehicle in Papakolea, police say

A 33-year-old man was in police custody Friday after he punched a woman several times in a vehicle in Papakolea, police said.

The woman, 29, was seated in her vehicle during the attack, which occurred in the presence of a child under the age of 14, at about 8 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The man was located at his home around 4 p.m. Friday and arrested on suspicion of first-degree unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, abuse of a family or household member, and third-degree criminal property damage.