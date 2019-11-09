comscore Hawaiian Airlines renovating its Honolulu lobbies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines renovating its Honolulu lobbies

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.

Hawaiian Airlines will begin an approximate monthlong project on Monday at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to install new check-in kiosks in lobbies 2 and 3 in Terminal 1. Read more

