Hawaiian Airlines renovating its Honolulu lobbies

Hawaiian Airlines will begin an approximate monthlong project on Monday at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to install new check-in kiosks in lobbies 2 and 3 in Terminal 1. Read more

Hawaiian Airlines will begin an approximate monthlong project on Monday at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to install new check-in kiosks in lobbies 2 and 3 in Terminal 1.

The work will complete the airline’s multimillion-dollar statewide lobby renovations and kicks off a series of planned improvements at Hawaiian’s main hub.

The state’s largest carrier in recent months replaced check-in kiosks and refreshed its lobbies in Lihue, Kahului, Hilo and Kona. At the Honolulu airport, the airline is embarking on a two-year modernization program that will include new guest service, baggage drop and premium check-in counters, the addition of a mauka security checkpoint, and access to the Mauka Concourse in 2021. About 19,000 of Hawaiian’s 32,000 average daily passengers begin or end their travel in Honolulu.

For the lobby renovation, Hawaiian partnered with Keone Nunes, a Maui master tattooist and cultural practitioner, to develop a unique island niho, or symbol, representing the theme of voyaging at each of its airport spaces.

Beginning at 4 p.m. Monday, Hawaiian will start installing 54 new Embross check-in kiosks that will replace the existing 48 kiosks in lobbies 2 and 3. The machines, which will be arranged diagonally instead of in a circle for easier access, will offer larger and more responsive touch screens, and boarding pass/bag tag printers that reduce paper waste. Guests are expected to be able to shave between 30 and 60 seconds off the average kiosk time of 3-1/2 minutes.

The airline also will reconfigure passenger lines in an effort to improve lobby flow and install new signage and check-in podiums with bag scales.

The renovations are scheduled to occur during off-peak hours and overnight, with a break during Thanksgiving week.