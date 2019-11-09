comscore Kaimuki nursing home honors its 22 veteran residents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kaimuki nursing home honors its 22 veteran residents

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

Maunalani Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has 165 employees who care for 100 patients, the youngest a 66-year-old Vietnam War veteran. Read more

Previous Story
Hundreds of moviegoers evacuated from Ward theaters

Scroll Up