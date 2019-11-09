Kapaa’s Dana Murata makes history in girls state bowling

Going from Kapaa’s three-time KIF champion to state champ was not really on Dana Murata’s mind, but it happened. Read more

Going from Kapaa’s three-time KIF champion to state champ was not really on Dana Murata’s mind, but it happened.

The junior won the girls title in the Billy Tees/HHSAA Bowling State Championships on Friday at Lihue Bowling Center.

“I was really nervous,” Murata said by phone after the win. “But I did pretty good handling my nerves.”

She placed 22nd at states as a freshman and 11th as a sophomore.

“It was really hard because there are a lot of really good bowlers here,” she said. “I just wanted to do the best I could. I’m super surprised with how I performed. Oh, man, when I went into this, I wasn’t thinking about (winning the title). Maybe get a medal in the top 15 or top 10, but first at states wasn’t even a thought in my head. I’m kind of in shock.”

Murata knocked down 1,744 pins in her eight games over two days. Kapolei’s Shaylynn Matas was far back in second with 1,642 pins. Pearl City’s Christine Madrona, Kapolei’s Dynasty Aweau and Radford’s Peyton Gonzales rounded out the top five finishers.

Murata’s state championship was the first for a Kapaa bowler, boy or girl, and the first for a girls bowler in KIF history.

‘Iolani, with 7,387 pins, took the team championship for the second year in a row and second time in school history. The Raiders were followed by Moanalua (7,021), Kapolei (6,965), Pearl City (6,640) and Campbell (6,508).

Five ‘Iolani girls combined for the team victory — Ashlyn Okazaki (seventh place), Carianne Takeuchi (ninth), Logan Akau (17th), Rachel Iha (18th), and SeoBeen Chang (22nd).