GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii hosts San Jose State in key game

Editor’s Note: This blog will be updated during the game. Bookmark this page and refresh for updates.

6:20 p.m.

Chevan Cordeiro gets the start, and fires 8 yards to Jason-Matthew Sharsh.

6:15 p.m.

The Spartans take a 3-0 lead on Matt Mercurio’s 28-yard field goal. He has connected on 13 in a row.

6 p.m.

The chatter is Chevan Cordeiro will make his first start of the season.

We’ll find out for sure in about 5 minutes.

Pregame

Cole McDonald or Chevan Cordeiro?

Cordeiro or McDonald?

The Warriors have been hush-hush on who opens the game at quarterback. Expect both to play.

There was the same debate last year. The answer? Slotback John Ursua started as the wildcat quarterback. Alas, UH was called for a penalty — the play never happened statistically — and then McDonald entered.

One thing not up for debate: Each team really, really needs a victory. The Spartans (4-5, 1-4 MW) need to win two of their final three games to become eligible. They are only playing 12 regular-seaosn games. The Warriors (5-4, 2-3) need two win at least two of their final four.

Keep an eye on:

> SJSU quarterback Josh Love, who had a breakout game against UH last season. He can throw, run and throw on the run.

> McDonald or Cordeiro need to be wary of a defense that gets a lot of picks (14).

> SJSU linebacker Ethan Aguayo is a tackling machine (79 in six games).