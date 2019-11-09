Tylan Kim-Arellano gets Kapolei’s first boys state bowling crown

Kapolei and Campbell made history in the boys portion of the Billy Tees/HHSAA Bowling State Championships on Friday at Lihue Bowling Center. Read more

Kapolei’s Tylan Kim-Arellano is the first bowler from his school to capture the boys individual championship. Campbell is the first Sabers squad to take the team title.

By knocking down 1,845 pins in eight games over two days, Kim-Arellano wound up four ahead of second-place finisher Shaine Fuji (1,841) of Pearl City.

“In practice this year, it was tough,” Kim-Arellano said. “I didn’t have a very good line and felt really out of it.”

But he never lost the faith and took home the trophy in the recent OIA championships and followed up with the state title despite never medaling in his three previous trips to states.

“I always knew I had it in me,” he said. “I stayed positive. Here (at the tournament), it was more of a mental thing, staying focused and not worrying. I always think I have a chance. It proves that all the time you put into a sport can actually pay off and I’m thankful for that.”

Even though the Hurricanes’ boys never previously had a team or individual champion, Kapolei’s girls have won five individual and three team state titles.

Campbell’s first team championship came to fruition on the performances of five bowlers who combined for 7,958 pins — Micah Grune (11th place), Josiah Benner-Eslit (15th), Cade Ichinose (16th), Raiden Yamashiro (36th) and Izeck Asuncion (49th).

Previously, the Sabers’ biggest claim to fame in the Hawaii high school bowling world was Benner-Eslit’s individual title in 2017.

Saint Louis (7,929) finished second behind Campbell in the team standings. The Crusaders were followed by Mid-Pacific (7,646), Castle (7,469), and Moanalua (7,407).