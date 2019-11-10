HFD extinguishes house fire in Manoa

It took Honolulu firefighters just 10 minutes to extinguish a house fire in Manoa today.
The Honolulu Fire Department said it sent six units to a home on Puuhonua Street after receiving an alarm at 3:34 p.m. The first unit arrived at 3:39 p.m. and didn’t see any smoke or fire from the top of the three-story, multi-family residence. The top of the structure is at street level.
Firefighters later found smoke inside the lowest level. They got the fire under control and extinguished by 3:49 p.m.
One male was home in the top level at the time of the fire. He escaped unharmed after seeing the smoke.
HFD has yet to determine the cause of the fire or the amount of damage it caused.
