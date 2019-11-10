Man, 50, charged with killing teen near Kalihi Valley Homes

A 50-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a teenage boy — part of a group of apparent intruders — just outside Kalihi Valley Homes late Thursday night has been charged with murder.

Richard Obrero was charged Saturday with five counts of murder and attempted murder combined and one firearm violation. He remained in custody this morning with a bail of $1 million.

Attorney Michael Green, who received a request from an area lawmaker to represent the alleged gunman, said that initial information he received indicates three or four males repeatedly climbed or jumped over a fence between Kalihi Valley Homes and Obrero’s property on Kula Kolea Drive.

Green said police responded earlier in the night and told the males to leave. When officers left, the males returned a third time, according to Green.

“They were clearly trespassing,” said Green, who had not been formally retained as Obrero’s attorney as of Friday evening.

Police returned to the property, responding to a suspicious circumstances call at 2401 Kula Kolea Drive at about 11 p.m. Responding officers determined that Obrero shot multiple times at a group of males in his yard.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the torso and died at a hospital.

Shortly afterwards, police arrested Obrero on suspicion of murder.