comscore Farmer sues ‘rogue’ state agency over alleged mistreatment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Farmer sues ‘rogue’ state agency over alleged mistreatment

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.

Hwa Young Chung claims she lost $1.5 million in the effort to establish Ohana Best Farms. Read more

Previous Story
Tariff-wary Hawaii retailers offer Black Friday deals early
Next Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up