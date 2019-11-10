Garden fresh is key to this green papaya salad

Jennifer Nguyen, chef/owner of A Saigon Cafe in Wailuku, credits her mother for much of her success. Read more

Jennifer Nguyen, chef/owner of A Saigon Cafe in Wailuku, credits her mother for much of her success. She encouraged Jennifer to use only the freshest ingredients, even if it meant visiting the markets daily, as they do in Vietnam.

Recognized as an official supporter of local agriculture with the “2018 Friend of Agriculture Award” by the Maui County Farm Bureau, Jennifer is a familiar face among local farmers and farmers markets. She also maintains her own farm, where she grows papaya, eggplant, lemongrass, basil and other herbs. A Saigon Cafe’s reputation for fresh, authentic Vietnamese cuisine and friendly service is second to none.

Jennifer opened her first restaurant, A Touch of Saigon, in 1993, and moved it to its present location in 1995, renaming it A Saigon Cafe.

Jennifer is a repeat participant in Grand Taste at the Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair held annually on the first Saturday after Memorial Day. Similar to Jennifer’s menu, dishes are prepared with fresh, local and flavorful ingredients.

Born in a quiet province in Vietnam, Jennifer was smuggled out of the country during the Vietnam War. She arrived in Ohio without knowing a word of English and learned quickly how to adapt and thrive. After graduating high school with honors, Jennifer moved to Oahu to find warmer weather and worked in the banking industry for several years until she moved to Maui.

Most recently, A Saigon Cafe became a Blue Zone Project-approved restaurant. The restaurant has received national acclaim on the Food Network’s “$40 a Day With Rachel Ray” and rave mentions by travel writers for major publications including Sunset, National Geographic Traveller and the Wall Street Journal.

At left is a recipe for Jennifer’s green papaya salad, one of the restaurant’s signature dishes. She grows her own papayas, lemons and basil. The daikon and carrots come from Brandon Sato’s farm, and the tofu comes from Tamashiro Tofu, both on Maui.

Currently, A Saigon Cafe uses about 100-150 pounds or more of green papaya a week.

—

Green Papaya Salad

>> 1 green papaya (about 2 pounds), peeled and shredded

>> 3-5 tablespoons tamarind paste

>> 1/4 cup hot water

>> 1/2 cup finely minced cinnamon basil

>> 1/3 cup sweet and sour garlic sauce (see below)

>> Chopped peanuts for garnish

>> 1/2 pound cooked jumbo shrimp (deveined and butterflied) or fried tofu (sliced)

Mix tamarind paste with hot water and strain through a fine strainer. In a large mixing bowl, mix strained tamarind paste, papaya and basil. Toss with sweet and sour garlic sauce. Put salad on a serving platter; garnish with peanuts and shrimp. Makes 4 servings.

Sweet and Sour Garlic Sauce

>> 3 to 4 cloves garlic, minced

>> 2-3 red Hawaiian chili peppers, minced

>> 1/2 cup sugar

>> 2 to 3 tablespoons lemon juice or white vinegar

>> 1/4 cup hot water

>> 1/2 cup coconut juice

>> 3-5 tablespoons tamarind paste*

>> 1/4 cup fish sauce or less*

>> 1/2 carrot and/or daikon (white radish), finely shredded, for garnish

In a mortar, pound the garlic, chili pepper and sugar together. Transfer the ground ingredients to a bowl and add the hot water, lemon juice and coconut juice. Add the tamarind paste and fish sauce a little at a time to taste. Add carrots and daikon just before serving. Makes about 1 cup. *These ingredients should be added a little at a time. Adjust according to your preference.