Maui bucks a statewide downturn in hotel demand with new developments increasing

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:34 p.m.

Hotel demand is dropping on every major Hawaiian island but Maui, where growth is fueling a development cycle that could add about 10 or more new hotels and timeshares to the market. Read more

