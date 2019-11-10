3 takeaways from Hawaii’s 42-20 win over San Jose State

For nearly two full seasons now, the University of Hawaii football coaches (and players) have told us they have two quarterbacks this team can win with. Read more

Decision, Decision

Maybe it’s time to believe them and forget about that old bromide that a team with two QBs really has zero quarterbacks.

Cole McDonald has pro measurables — including huge passing yardage and touchdown numbers the past two seasons. And when he is going good, the UH offense is unstoppable. But McDonald has not always been consistent, and sometimes seems to have difficulty taking what the defense gives and protecting the ball.

Coach Nick Rolovich said he realized that by not starting McDonald he could be benching the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Year, and that would have ramifications if UH lost.

Chevan Cordeiro, who started for the just the second time — and went all the way — in Saturday’s 42-40 win over San Jose State, is just a second-year freshman. But he has shown several times a knack for making big plays at key times, like a more experienced player.

He wasn’t perfect (who ever is in this crazy game?) and he lost a fumble, but Cordeiro led an offense that converted seven of 10 times on third down and produced 509 yards. A relatively clean game in a shootout like this one means you give your team a chance to win, to go blow-for-blow and come out on top. And, on that one lost possession, the Hawaii defense stepped up and allowed just a field goal.

Speaking of that defense, forcing the Spartans to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns was a major factor in the win.

Rolovich said he decided Friday night which quarterback would start, and he does not know yet which quarterback will get the nod next week at UNLV.

Going Deep

When a quarterback completes passes at a high rate, like Cordeiro did last night (74 percent), it’s easy to assume he is dumping off short, low-risk tosses and his receivers are YACkety-YACking it down the field for big yards.

Sure, there was some of that Saturday. You have to have that to win in today’s version of college football.

But two first-half passes by Cordeiro to JoJo Ward reminded anyone who had forgotten or educated anyone who didn’t know that Cordeiro, like McDonald, has a big-time arm and can be deadly accurate with the long ball.

On the first one, Cordeiro launched a bomb that covered 60 yards in the air, hitting Ward in the hands at the San Jose State 20. From there, Ward easily covered the rest of the distance to the end zone and the 71-yard TD put UH back in front 14-13.

The Spartans then re-took the lead, but Cordeiro and Ward did it again on their next chance, connecting for 46 yards to the San Jose State 23. The Warriors mixed short passes and runs, with Miles Reed doing the finishing honors with a 4-yard run. Reed gave the UH offense balance with 124 yards on the ground.

The visitors got a field goal to go into halftime with a 23-21 lead, but the Cordeiro-to-Ward long-distance connection let the Warriors match the Spartans punch for punch. Eventually, the reality of 7-point hooks being better than 3-point jabs put the Warriors in command.

Bowl-Bound?

Hawaii, 6-4, has three games left: at UNLV and then San Diego State and Army at home. UH must win one to ensure a Hawaii Bowl spot. “They want one more chance to play together,” Rolovich said.

If they make it, it would be the third bowl game in Rolovich’s four seasons.