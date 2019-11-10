comscore Chaminade men’s basketball beats Alaska in PacWest/GNAC Challenge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade men’s basketball beats Alaska in PacWest/GNAC Challenge

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Tyler Carataino scored 21 points as the Chaminade men’s basketball team defeated Alaska Fairbanks 90-64 in the PacWest/GNAC Challenge on Saturday at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage to open the season. Read more

