Chaminade men’s basketball beats Alaska in PacWest/GNAC Challenge

Tyler Carataino scored 21 points as the Chaminade men’s basketball team defeated Alaska Fairbanks 90-64 in the PacWest/GNAC Challenge on Saturday at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage to open the season.

The ’Swords had all five starters score in double figures. Eliet Donley had a career-high 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Nanooks (0-1) were led by Shadeed Shabazz’s 19 points.

>> The Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team dropped its season opener against Alaska Anchorage, 77-48.

Jacob Foy led the Sharks with nine points, with all of them from 3-point range.

Niko Bevens and Oggie Pantovic led the Seawolves (2-0) with 15 points.

>> Amy Baum and Alysha Marcucci each had 24 points as the Hawaii Pacific (2-0) women’s basketball team took down Central Washington, 81-76.

Samantha Bowman led the Wildcats (1-1) with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

>> The Chaminade women’s basketball team dropped its season opener against Alaska Anchorage, 93-45.

The ’Swords were led by Destiny Castro’s 12 points, moving her past Samantha Saito into second on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,147 career points, behind only Lilia Maio with 1,266.

The Seawolves (2-0) were led by Nicole Pinky’s 19 points.

Wahine softball crushes Fullerton College

The Rainbow Wahine Softball team (2-0) continued play in the Fall Preseason Classic with a win against Fullerton College (0-2) 13-0 on Saturday at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Hawaii relief pitcher Jetta Nannen earned the win, while Brittnee Rossi, Nawai Kaupe and Callee Heen all hit home runs to help blow out the Hornets.