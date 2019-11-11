28-year-old male arrested for Aiea gunpoint robbery

A 28-year-old male was arrested today in connection with a robbery in the first degree made on Nov. 3.
The suspect along with an unidentified male robbed a 62-year-old male at gunpoint in the Aiea area.
Honolulu police made the arrest at 5:05 p.m. The suspect was arrested for robbery as well as resisting arrest.
