28-year-old male arrested for Aiea gunpoint robbery

  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.

A 28-year-old male was arrested today in connection with a robbery in the first degree made on Nov. 3.

The suspect along with an unidentified male robbed a 62-year-old male at gunpoint in the Aiea area.

Honolulu police made the arrest at 5:05 p.m. The suspect was arrested for robbery as well as resisting arrest.

