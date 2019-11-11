3 people robbed at Kailua bus stop

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery involving three victims at a bus stop in Kailua.
Police said two male suspects approached three victims — a 68-year-old man and two women ages 44 and 63 — at a bus stop on Kailua Road just after 1:50 p.m. Sunday.
The culprits allegedly took their personal belongings and fled in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.
There are no arrests at this time.
