3 people robbed at Kailua bus stop

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery involving three victims at a bus stop in Kailua.

Police said two male suspects approached three victims — a 68-year-old man and two women ages 44 and 63 — at a bus stop on Kailua Road just after 1:50 p.m. Sunday.

The culprits allegedly took their personal belongings and fled in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

There are no arrests at this time.