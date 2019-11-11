Moped rider in fatal Kaneohe crash is identified

A moped rider critically injured in a collision Friday in Kaneohe has died.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as 53-year-old Laura Silva of Kaneohe.

Police said a Porsche operated by a 46-year-old man was traveling southbound on Kamehameha Highway and made a left turn into Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center against a red light at about 5:05 a.m.

A moped rider later identified as Silva was traveling northbound at the time when the vehicle and moped collided.

Police said Silva was thrown from her moped upon impact. She sustained head injuries and was taken in critical condition to a hospital where she died Saturday.

Police said Silva was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The Porsche driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police said speed and alcohol were not involved.