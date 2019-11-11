No tsunami threat after 4.7 quake on Big Isle

There is no tsunami threat to the Hawaiian Islands after a preliminary magnitude 4.7 earthquake on Hawaii island.
The quake occurred at 6:35 a.m., 12.9 miles northeast of Laupahoehoe at a depth of 8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Although no tsunami is expected, some areas may have experienced shaking, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
No serious injuries or damage was immediately reported.
