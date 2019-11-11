Police investigating 2 carjackings within hours on Oahu

Honolulu police are investigating at least two carjackings that occurred Sunday.

Police said two male suspects in a truck approached a 37-year-old man in Pauoa Valley shortly after 11:05 a.m. One of the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm and discharged one shot.

One of the suspects then took the victim’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Police said one of the suspects wore a mask at the time of the robbery.

Nearly four hours later, a second carjacking occurred in Niu Valley.

Police said two masked suspects approached a man on Hawaii Loa Street at about 3:55 p.m. and brandished a handgun. The suspects then allegedly struck the victim in the face with the firearm and took his vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries.

Police are investigating whether the two carjackings are connected.

There are no arrests at this time.