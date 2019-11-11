High surf advisory posted for north, west shores of most isles

The National Weather Service late this morning issued a high surf advisory for the north- and west-facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, along with the north-facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui, effective through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Surf of 12 to 16 feet is expected along the north- and west-facing shores of Kauai County, and north-facing shores of Oahu and Maui County. Surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected along west facing shores of Kauai, Oahu and Molokai.

The surf is expected to peak this afternoon, and gradually decline overnight.

NWS officials warn the public of strong, breaking waves, shore break and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Later this week, NWS said back-to-back, northwest swells are expected Thursday and Saturday, keeping the surf above advisory levels through the weekend. The northwest swell expected Saturday may drive surf toward warning levels.

Light winds, meanwhile, will prevail for the next few days in Hawaii, according to forecasters, as a weak high-pressure system passes north of the islands.

Today, Veteran’s Day, will be mostly sunny, with scattered showers in the afternoon, highs of 82 to 87 degrees Fahrenheit and southeast winds of about 15 miles per hour. Lows tonight are from 68 to 73 degrees.

Three more records — one record high and two matches – were set over the weekend. On Saturday, a record high of 89 degrees was set at Hilo, breaking the old record of 86 set in 1977. On Sunday, a high of 87 degrees in Hilo matched the previous record set in 1965. A record high of 85 degrees in Lihue matched the previous record set in 2002.

Looking ahead, forecasters said showers may increase toward the end of the week as a front approaches and potentially stalls over the islands next weekend.