Letter: Poor service, not team, keeps stands empty

Regarding “Empty seats increasingly plentiful at UH football games” (Star-Advertiser, Ferd Lewis, Nov. 5): It is not the team. The team is good fun to watch, with big plays reminiscent of 2006 Colt Brennan days. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.