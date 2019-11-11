Letter: Poor service, not team, keeps stands empty

Regarding “Empty seats increasingly plentiful at UH football games” (Star-Advertiser, Ferd Lewis, Nov. 5): It is not the team. The team is good fun to watch, with big plays reminiscent of 2006 Colt Brennan days.

Back then, your group would arrive early so they could park close together to do some tailgating, then go inside. There were multiple choices of more stuff to eat and drink. Now you got to pay big for reserved spots. It is not worth it. Then you get inside and there’s no variety of vendors — no Cinnabon, no Dippin’ Dots, no nothing. Everyone sells the same thing. No value for the money. It’s cheaper and easier to watch at a sports bar with your tailgate.

As for the students at the Manoa campus: I’m not sure what they are doing up there to encourage support for the team, but it is truly sad and disappointing to look over to that side and see the seats empty. Maybe if the students aren’t using the tickets, UH could sell access to that section at a reduced cost.

Go Rainbow Warriors!

Stef Wenska

Kailua

