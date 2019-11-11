Letter: Ala Moana playground a ‘gift’ with conditions

With all due respect, did Mayor Kirk Caldwell actually say, in reference to a privately funded “gift” of a 1-acre playground at Ala Moana Regional Park: “I’m open to compromise on other ideas as to where the playground can be located, but it has to make sense to the people funding it.” Read more

With all due respect, did Mayor Kirk Caldwell actually say, in reference to a privately funded “gift” of a 1-acre playground at Ala Moana Regional Park: “I’m open to compromise on other ideas as to where the playground can be located, but it has to make sense to the people funding it.”

That is a very revealing statement. A “gift” with strings attached? With performance demands now being made by the “giver”? What kind of a gift is that? Do the givers actually think that they can pull this one off over the people of Oahu?

Recalls another “gift” with strings attached (and warriors inside) — the Trojan Horse.

Really, it has to make sense to the people of Oahu, not to the funders. To the people.

Get real. Honolulu is not for sale.

Or is it?

Ted Ralston

Waimanalo

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.