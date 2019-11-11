comscore Coral bleaching widespread across Hawaiian Islands, surveys show | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Coral bleaching widespread across Hawaiian Islands, surveys show

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:57 p.m.

Even as ocean temperatures begin cooling, corals are still reacting to the warmer temperatures over summer, and coral bleaching continues. Read more

