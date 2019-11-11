Sitter charged with manslaughter posts bail

The 41-year-old babysitter charged with manslaughter in the antihistamine overdose death of a 7-month-old Aliamanu girl has been released from custody. Read more

Dixie Villa, who ran a day care at her Aliamanu Military Reservation home, is accused of overdosing Abigail Lobisch after she and her brother were left Feb. 27 for overnight care.

Villa found the baby unresponsive the next morning and called 911. First responders tried to revive the baby and took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner found Lobisch’s blood contained high levels of diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl.

A Circuit Court judge denied Villa supervised release because she was a serious flight risk. However, Judge Fa’auuga To’oto’o granted her request to reduce her bail to $200,000 from $500,000 Thursday. She then posted bail and was released.