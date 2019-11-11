Hawaii basketball team’s comeback falls short in loss to South Dakota

The Hawaii basketball team’s frenetic comeback was exhausted at the foul line in Sunday’s 81-75 loss to South Dakota in the Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

The Hawaii basketball team’s frenetic comeback was exhausted at the foul line in Sunday’s 81-75 loss to South Dakota in the Stan Sheriff Center.

By winning each of the first two games, the Coyotes clinched the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic title heading into tonight’s final round. The Rainbow Warriors are 1-1.

Chris Gerlufsen, the ’Bows’ acting head coach, said too many scoring opportunities went unfilled, especially in falling behind 35-27 entering the intermission. The ’Bows’ three elder leaders — post Zigmars Raimo and guards Drew Buggs and Eddie Stansberry — combined for three first-half points on 1-for-12 shooting. Raimo missed four layups, Buggs couldn’t convert three.

“We could have folded,” Gerlufsen said. “But we hung in there and hung in there and we made it a game at the end. That’s what you ask for.”

The ’Bows closed to 72-70 when Raimo got the ball on the right wing, surveyed the coverage, and drove for a layup with 1:08 to play. It was only Raimo’s second field goal in eight attempts.

Soon after, Raimo exited after being assessed his fifth foul. Hunter Goodrick hit one of two free throws to push the Coyotes’ lead to 73-70.

On the next possession. Buggs drove the baseline, and tried to draw contact from Tyler Peterson. But no call was made, and Buggs’ shot was deflected by Peterson.

Triston Simpson hit two free throws to extend the Coyotes’ advantage to five points, and then Stansberry answered with a 3.

But in the end, the ’Bows were reduced to fouling to stop the Coyotes’ possessions. The Coyotes’ final eight points came on free throws, including four in a row from Cody Kelly, who was 85.1% from the line last season.

“Even when they made their run — and we knew they were going to make a run — they’re a good team,” USD coach Todd Lee said. “They’re playing at home. Crowd was good.”

But the Coyotes were stabilized by four senior starters and Goodrick’s 15 points, including a clutch 3.

“I was impressed with them preparing for the game,” Gerlufsen said. “I was even more impressed playing them.”

Tyler Hagedorn, a 6-foot-10 post, is regarded as one of the Summit League’s top players. But he was essentially a non-factor against the ’Bows, amassing as many points — four — as fouls in 18 minutes. Instead, the Coyotes went with a spread attack, opening the way for wing Stanley Umude and point guard Simpson on isolation plays.

Despite a succession of defenders, Umude produced 21 points on power drives. Simpson found points from various distances. Because of Simpson’s quick ball-handling, the ’Bows tried to drop behind the screen to defend him. But Simpson displayed a step-back move that created shooting space. Simpson scored 22 points.

“They do a great job spacing the floor,” said John Montgomery, UH’s defensive coordinator. “We talked about playing as a team defensively. At times, we locked up on our guy and not helping (others) defensively.”

Stansberry provided one of the sparks for the ’Bows. After a scoreless first half in which he took only one shot, Stansberry hit eight of 12 in the second half and finished with 21 points. He also proved to be creative, launching a 3 and a fade-away jumper off one leg.

“I don’t realize half the time I’m shooting a one-legger,” Stansberry said. “I’m thinking about getting a shot off. I don’t think I sit in a gym and practice what James Harden does. I’m not at that level. I think about getting a good shot off. Sometimes they’re off two feet, sometimes one.”

After the game, Gerlufsen said: “There are zero moral victories. I’m one of the more competitive individuals you’ll meet. I hate losing. But I’m proud of the guys in the locker room. I thought they showed some toughness and some grit.”