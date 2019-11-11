comscore Wahine softball team blasts Chaminade | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Wahine softball team blasts Chaminade

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Maya Nakamura went 2-for-2 with a run and two RBIs to lead the University of Hawaii softball team to a 7-1 win over Chaminade in the Fall Preseason Classic at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Sunday. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 10, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 11, 2019

Scroll Up