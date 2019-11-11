Wahine softball team blasts Chaminade

Maya Nakamura went 2-for-2 with a run and two RBIs to lead the University of Hawaii softball team to a 7-1 win over Chaminade in the Fall Preseason Classic at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Sunday. Read more

Maya Nakamura went 2-for-2 with a run and two RBIs to lead the University of Hawaii softball team to a 7-1 win over Chaminade in the Fall Preseason Classic at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Sunday.

The game was tied at 1 through the first four innings before Hawaii (3-0) scored two runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to put Chaminade (1-3) away.

Alaska women’s hoops crushes Chaminade

The Chaminade women’s basketball team managed a paltry 20.3% shooting in a 92-47 loss to Alaska Anchorage in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sunday.

Cheyenne Ardona was the lone double-digit scorer for the Silverswords (0-2) with 11 points. Sam Tolliver and Kylie Wallace each had 18 points for Alaska (2-0).