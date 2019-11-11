NFL Islanders

Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Recorded three solo tackles, including a sack for a loss of 8 yards, while also registering a quarterback hurry and a pass defensed against the Bears. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Recorded three solo tackles, including a sack for a loss of 8 yards, while also registering a quarterback hurry and a pass defensed against the Bears.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter — Punted four times for an average of 43.0 yards and a net average of 39.0 yards against the Dolphins. His long punt traveled 54 yards. He placed one boot inside the 20.

>> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver — Plays today against the 49ers. He has been inactive in every game this season.

>> Trevor Davis, Raiders wide receiver — Returned two punts for 11 total yards, including a long of 10 yards against the Chargers on Thursday. He also returned five kickoffs and for an average of 18.8 yards, with a long return of 23 yards.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback — Did not play against the Chiefs.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end — Recorded one solo tackle and three assisted tackles against the Rams.

>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker — Recorded one solo tackle, one assisted tackle and a quarterback hurry against the Chiefs.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles lineman — Was idle this week.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, 49ers defensive line — Plays today at home against the Seahawks.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker — Was idle this week.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Eagles linebacker — Was idle this week.

LAHAINALUNA

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive line — Was active but did not play against the Cowboys.