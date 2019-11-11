comscore NFL Islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
NFL Islanders

Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Recorded three solo tackles, including a sack for a loss of 8 yards, while also registering a quarterback hurry and a pass defensed against the Bears. Read more

