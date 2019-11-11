[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
TODAY
BASKETBALL
College men: Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic–Florida A&M vs. South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.; Pacific vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center.
SOCCER
PacWest men: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UH Hilo Soccer Field; Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Hilo, 4:30 p.m., at UH Hilo Soccer Field; Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific,
4:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula
Soccer Stadium.
Tuesday
No major local sporting events scheduled
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.