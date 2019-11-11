UH’s Hanna Hellvig wins Freshman of the Week honor

Hawaii’s Hanna Hellvig was named the Freshman of the Week in Big West volleyball today, the fifth honor for the Swedish national. It’s the second consecutive week she’s been honored by the league.

The 6-foot-2 outside hitter had a combined 28 kills in Rainbow Wahine’s two road wins at UC Davis and UC Riverside. She hit .310 for the week, including a career-high .450 (11-2-20) in the sweep against the Highlanders on Sunday.

Hawaii (22-3, 12-2 Big West) also moved up a spot to No. 18 in today’s AVCA coaches poll.