Hawaii Red Cross CEO Coralie Chun Matayoshi to retire

Coralie Chun Matayoshi, the longtime CEO of the American Red Cross in Hawaii, is retiring after more than 16 years leading humanitarian efforts following catastrophic events and natural disasters.

“I am at a wonderful point in my life. My husband retired 2 years ago, our 3 kids are all grown and successful, and we are looking forward to traveling the world (even during hurricane season), playing more tennis, enjoying more sunsets, and pursuing volunteer opportunities and other passions,” said Matayoshi, 63, in a news release Tuesday. She is retiring on Dec. 31.

The American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region said over more than a decade Matayoshi and volunteers were able to build a “strong organization that will continue to respond to disasters, teach preparedness and lifesaving skills, and support military families in times of crisis.”

While Matayoshi was formerly an attorney and judge and previously led other nonprofits statewide, serving as the CEO of the American Red Cross “has been truly extraordinary,” she said.

A search is underway for a new CEO to lead the 2,500-volunteer organization.