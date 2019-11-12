U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono is writing a memoir that will detail her early life as an immigrant from Japan and her journey through American politics, according to a press release from publisher Viking.

The book is expected to be released in 2021.

“My deep emotional connection to my mother, a remarkable woman who made a hard choice to save her children, and who valiantly struggled to care for us as a single parent, is the current that has driven my entire life. Everything I’ve accomplished is a testament to her fortitude,” said Hirono in a statement. “Now, because she can no longer bear witness for herself, I am choosing to bear witness on her behalf by telling the story of the daughter she inspired to live boldly and to fight for the promises of this country. I hope that my uniquely American journey can help pave the way for others, especially women, to step into their own immense power.”

Hirono was seven years old when she came to Hawaii, unable to speak or read English. She went on to graduate from the University of Hawaii and Georgetown University Law School. Hirono, 72, is the first Asian American woman and the only immigrant serving in the U.S. Senate. A Democrat, she entered politics in 1980 when she was elected to the Hawaii State House of Representatives, later serving as Hawaii’s lieutenant governor and in the U.S. House of Representatives. She was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012 and has become an outspoken advocate for immigrants and women, often speaking out against policies of President Donald Trump.

Hirono will also write about her her diagnosis of kidney cancer, which came at a time when Trump was attempting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, according to Viking.