comscore Hawaiian Airlines replicates first flight for 90th anniversary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines replicates first flight for 90th anniversary

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:05 p.m.

Hawaiian Airlines flew back into time Monday when it celebrated its 90th anniversary by replicating its historic 1929 inaugural flight. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii island doctor’s employees plead guilty to opioid charges

Scroll Up