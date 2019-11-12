Hawaiian Airlines replicates first flight for 90th anniversary

Hawaiian Airlines flew back into time Monday when it celebrated its 90th anniversary by replicating its historic 1929 inaugural flight. Read more

Hawaiian Airlines flew back into time Monday when it celebrated its 90th anniversary by replicating its historic 1929 inaugural flight.

The milestone flight came nine decades to the day that two Sikorsky S-38 amphibian aircraft took off from Honolulu’s John Rodgers airport and introduced the islands to commercial aviation.

Hawaiian, the state’s largest and oldest carrier, replicated the airline’s first service from Honolulu to Hilo, with a stop on Maui. Flight attendants wore vintage Hawaiian Airlines uniforms from the 1960s through the ’90s in welcoming the 128 passengers aboard the Boeing 717 aircraft.

“The foresight of our founder Stanley Kennedy to introduce Hawaii to commercial aviation forever changed the way we travel across our archipelago for leisure and business,” Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said.

The airline also marked its anniversary by holding the Great Hawaiian Plane Pull, which revived charity plane-pulling competitions of the 1980s. The event drew 68 teams of 12 people who spent the day pulling one of Hawaiian’s 115,000-pound Boeing 717 jets for a chance to win more than 1 million HawaiianMiles. Team “Wide Body,” representing Hawaiian Airlines’ contract services, clinched the grand prize after taking just over six seconds to pull the aircraft 12 feet.

Participants, who represented a wide range of industries and sectors, raised $33,000 for Hawaiian’s longtime environmental nonprofit partner, Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii. The organization inspires local communities to care for coastlines through fun, hands-on beach cleanups while providing educational programs, waste diversion services and public-awareness campaigns.

While Hawaiian was celebrating its anniversary, the company’s flight attendants and Association of Flight Attendants union leaders were picketing at the airline’s terminal at the airport as part of a weeklong protest over labor negotiations.