Homebuyers and Remodeling Expo set for Saturday

The Hawaii Homebuyers and Remodeling Expo, which is designed for families looking to buy, sell, build or remodel a home, is set for Saturday at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

The event is presented by Bank of Hawaii’s SimpliFi Mortgage and offers attendees the opportunity to obtain information from experts and specialty providers including Atlas Construction, Best Buy, Locations LLC, Sears, State Farm and the University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union. It is sponsored by Bank of Hawaii, the Honolulu Board of Realtors and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Star Events.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and admission is free. Convention center parking for the first preregistered 500 attendees is compli­ments of the Honolulu Board of Realtors while supplies last. Afterward, standard center rates apply.

Attendees also can enter to win a trip for two to Las Vegas courtesy of Vacations Hawaii.

To reserve an exhibitor’s booth, inquire about sponsorship opportunities or for more information, contact Gerald Shintaku at 529-4850 or Andrea Garcia at 529-4377, or visit hawaiihomebuyersandremodelingexpo.com for updates.