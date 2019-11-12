comscore Supporters of plastic ban bill to rally today at Honolulu Hale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Supporters of plastic ban bill to rally today at Honolulu Hale

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.

Asked whether Bill 40, which restricts the use of polystyrene foam and disposable plastic food containers and utensils, would affect her business, fishmonger Ashley Watts replied with a firm “no.” Read more

