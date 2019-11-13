High surf, wet weather on the way

While conditions remain stable today, National Weather Service forecasters say wet weather is likely on the way as a cold front approaches the Hawaiian isles from the northwest.

The rains are expected to arrive on Friday, and unsettled weather will continue to linger across the state through early next week.

Today is expected to be partly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers, highs of 83 to 88 degrees Fahrenheit, and variable winds of 5 to 15 miles per hour. Lows tonight range from 67 to 72 degrees.

A new north, northwest swell, meanwhile, is expected to arrive on Thursday, peak Thursday night at advisory levels, then lower gradually Friday and Saturday.

Surf along north shores will be 4 to 6 feet today, rising to 11 to 15 feet Thursday. Surf along west shores will be 2 to 4 feet today, rising to 6 to 10 feet Thursday.

Surf along south shores will be 2 to 4 feet today through Thursday. Surf along east shores will be 1 to 3 feet today, rising to 2 to 4 feet Thursday.

A larger, northwest swell is expected to arrive on Saturday, peak Saturday night, possibly near warning levels, then lower gradually on Sunday and Monday.

More than a dozen record highs and matches have been set so far this month, according to preliminary NWS data.

A record high of 87 degrees was set at Hilo on Tuesday, breaking the old record of 86 set in 1988. A high of 84 degrees at Lihue matched the previous record set in 2015.