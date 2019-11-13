Utility work will require lane closures on Nimitz starting tonight

Work to repave utility manholes will require a nightly, single-lane closure of Nimitz Highway in both directions starting tonight, according to the Hawaiian Electric Company.

From 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., contractors for HECO are scheduled to work on Nimitz Highway every night, from tonight through Dec. 17, except Friday and Saturday nights, and Thanksgiving. The work completes a maintenance project that began in September.

The scheduled work will take place concurrently in some locations with traffic re-routed as follows:

>> Starting tonight through Wednesday, Dec. 4, the far left, westbound lane of Nimitz between Maunakea and Kekaulike streets will be closed. In the opposite direction on Nimitz, a 250-foot section of the left lane will be closed before Smith Street. Motorists will still be able to turn onto Smith.

>> From Wednesday, Nov. 20, to Thursday, Dec. 12, the far left lane of Nimitz in both directions will be closed between Bethel Street and Nuuanu Avenue. The left lane of Nuuanu Avenue after Marin Street will be detoured onto Merchant Street.The right lane of Nuuanu Avenue turning onto Nimitz will remain accessible for motorists heading westbound.

>> Beginning Sunday, Dec. 1, to Tuesday, Dec. 17, the far right westbound lane of Nimitz at Bethel will be closed. In the eastbound direction of Nimitz, the far left turn lane onto Bethel also will be closed. No traffic will be allowed onto Bethel; motorists will be detoured to Smith.

Message boards and traffic cones will alert motorists of the upcoming work zones, while special duty police will be onsite to assist with traffic control. Motorists are urged to pay attention to detour signs, and slow down when approaching and passing through the work sites.