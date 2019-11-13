Traffic accident closes H-2 northbound before Ka Uka offramp

Police haver closed the H-2 freeway northbound before the Ka Uka Boulevard offramp due to a traffic accident.
Traffic has been rerouted to Kamehameha Highway.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
