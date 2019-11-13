Letter: Build more, smaller accessible playgrounds

Here’s an example of a playground deal that “makes sense” (“Caldwell reaffirms support for Ala Moana playground,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 8).

Let the playground developers build a smaller Ala Moana playground — one-fourth of the “world-class” extravaganza — if, and only if, they also build and install similar Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) playgrounds in three or four neighborhood parks around the island. It would cost about the same. And a new special café for the condo elite would not be needed. They could just remodel and add a terrace to the adjacent food concession currently leased to L&L.

With this deal, Oahu keiki get the same access to nearby ADA-compliant playground equipment as the condo keiki.

If the developers only are willing to spend $3 million on a huge playground near their condo keiki, and none on playgrounds near the rest of Oahu keiki, then they are humbug. Or using the mayor’s word, “hardhearted.”

Mayor Kirk Caldwell should stop favoring rich condo developers. He should be a problem-solver and make a deal that “makes sense” for Oahu ohana and keiki.

Brad Frye

Palolo

