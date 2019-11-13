comscore Easy-Kine Cooking: Butter, lemon make magic in chicken piccata | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Easy-Kine Cooking: Butter, lemon make magic in chicken piccata

  • By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A classic Italian dish, piccata is quick to prepare — and beautiful, with its lemon yellow color and two shades of green from capers and fresh parsley. Read more

