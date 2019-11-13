Easy-Kine Cooking: Butter, lemon make magic in chicken piccata

A classic Italian dish, piccata is quick to prepare — and beautiful, with its lemon yellow color and two shades of green from capers and fresh parsley. Read more

Piccata is a term that refers to meat that is seasoned, breaded in flour, then simmered with lemon, butter and capers. A classic Italian dish, it is quick to prepare — and beautiful, with its lemon yellow color and two shades of green from capers and fresh parsley.

Thinly sliced lemons add to an assertive tartness. And while many recipes call for pounding the chicken breasts, you don’t need to add this step if you cut the chicken into a half-inch thickness. Perfectionists may want the pieces in a uniform shape, but your guests will just appreciate the buttery, lemony taste of this dish.

Cook a pound of angel hair noodles or the pasta of your choice, and top it with the flavorful chicken and the delicious sauce.

Add any vegetable to complete the meal, and sip a glass of wine as your family thanks you.

LEMON CHICKEN PICCATA

By Lynette Lo Tom

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1 pound)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons vegetable or olive oil

1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 lemon, thinly sliced into half moons

1 cup chicken broth

3 tablespoons lemon juice (1 to 2 lemons)

2 tablespoons brined capers, drained

Grated Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley, for garnish

Cut the chicken breasts in half lengthwise, to make 6 cutlets. Sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper. Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high. Dredge chicken in flour and shake off excess. Fry in batches so chicken lies flat, about 2 minutes on each side. It does not need to be cooked through as it will be cooked again. Remove chicken and set aside.

Add butter and garlic to skillet and stir constantly for 2 minutes. Add sliced lemons, broth and lemon juice, and cook 2 more minutes. Return chicken to pan and cook until chicken is cooked through, about 2 to 4 minutes. Do not overcook, or breasts will dry out. Add capers.

Transfer to a serving platter, and garnish with Parmesan and parsley. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including grated Parmesan cheese): 280 calories, 17 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 80 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 10 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 21 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via Instagram at @brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.