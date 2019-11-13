comscore ‘Driving reports’ will compare paying by the mile or by the gallon in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Driving reports’ will compare paying by the mile or by the gallon in Hawaii

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:10 p.m.

To explore the idea of replacing the gas tax with a road use charge, the state Department of Transportation is sending individual “driving reports” to thousands of vehicle owners and asking for feedback. Read more

Honolulu names new director for infrastructure projects

