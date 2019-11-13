Around the Nation

Tua Tagovailoa, Saint Louis ’17: The Alabama junior quarterback completed 21 of 40 passes for 418 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Saturday’s 46-41 loss to No. 1 LSU. Read more

FOOTBALL

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Saint Louis ’17: The Alabama junior quarterback completed 21 of 40 passes for 418 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Saturday’s 46-41 loss to No. 1 LSU. The Crimson Tide dropped two spots in the AP poll to No. 4 after their first loss of the season, dropping them to 8-1.

>> Kekaula Kaniho, Kahuku ’17: The junior safety for Boise State made six total tackles and had one sack in the Broncos’ 20-17 overtime win against Wyoming. No. 19 Boise State moved up two spots in the rankings and is now 8-1 this season.

>> Mikey Minihan, Saint Louis ’17: The Georgia Tech sophomore started at right guard and powered the Yellow Jackets to 143 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on Saturday, surrendering no sacks in their 33-28 loss to Virginia.

>> Alohi Gilman, Kahuku ’15: The senior safety for No. 16 Notre Dame made six total tackles and forced a fumble as the Fighting Irish routed Duke 38-7 to move to 7-2 this season.

>> Dillon Gabriel, Mililani ’19: The UCF freshman quarterback completed 23 of 38 pass attempts for 290 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the Knights’ 34-31 loss to Tulsa on Friday.

>> Kana‘i Mauga, Waianae ’18: The USC sophomore linebacker made nine total tackles as the Trojans defeated Arizona State 31-26.

>> Ahofitu Maka, Punahou ’18: The UTSA sophomore started at center and helped the Roadrunners to 179 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in a 24-23 comeback win over Old Dominion, including two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

>> Wayne Taulapapa, Punahou ’16: The Virginia sophomore running back ran for 37 yards and two touchdowns, bringing his total to 11 rushing touchdowns this season in nine games, including six touchdowns in his last four games.

>> Supilani Mailei, St. Francis: The Robert Morris junior defensive lineman made eight total tackles with one sack and one forced fumble in the Colonials’ 41-21 win over Duquesne.

>> Kama Kamaka, Kamehameha ’17: The San Diego junior defensive back had seven total tackles and one sack as the Toreros’ defense held the opposition to just one touchdown in a 51-7 win over Stetson.

>> Melvin Ho‘omanawanui, ‘Iolani ’16: The Lewis & Clark sophomore linebacker made four total tackles and had a half sack in the Pioneers’ 42-7 loss to George Fox.

>> Gage Quinabo-Reis, Kalani ’18: The Pacific (Ore.) sophomore linebacker had three total tackles and one interception in the Boxers’ 44-31 win over Pacific Lutheran.

>> Jerusalem To‘oto‘o, Waianae ’17: The sophomore wideout at Whitworth (Wash.) made three catches for 27 yards and one touchdown in a 38-31 loss to Linfield.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Skyler Goo, Saint Louis ’19: The UNLV freshman forward came off the bench to score both of the Rebels’ goals in their 2-1 win at Grand Canyon on Saturday to finish off his freshman season.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Emi Pua‘a, Punahou ’16: The Arizona senior libero had a team-high 15 digs in the Wildcats’ 3-0 loss to No. 4 Stanford on Saturday.

>> Nikki Lum, Punahou ’16: The Army senior setter had a season-high 36 assists to go with 11 digs and two aces for her sixth double-double of the season in Friday’s 3-1 win over Lehigh. She led her team with 24 assists and added nine digs in the Black Knights’ sweep of Bucknell on Saturday.

>> Ana Oglivie, ‘Iolani ’17: The Army junior libero led the team with 22 digs in their 3-1 win over Lehigh on Friday. She again led her team with 17 digs to go with four assists and two service aces as the Black Knights swept Bucknell on Saturday.

>> Kamalu Makekau-Whittaker, KS-Hawaii ’16: The Cal State Northridge senior setter dished out 19 assists in the Matadors’ 3-1 win at Cal State Fullerton on Friday. She co-led her team with 20 assists and six digs as the Matadors took down UC Irvine in five sets on Saturday.

>> Ryanne Burnett, Sacred Hearts ’19: The Delaware State freshman outside hitter tallied a double-double with 11 kills and 14 digs in the Hornets’ 3-2 victory over Norfolk State on Sunday.

>> Brandee Markwith, Punahou ’16: The East Carolina junior defensive specialist led her team with 17 digs as the Pirates were swept by UCF. The team rebounded on Sunday with a win at UCF, where she recorded a team-high 20 digs.

>> Julia Fisher, Le Jardin ’18: The Eastern Michigan sophomore middle blocker had seven kills and two block assists in the Eagles’ 3-0 win over Central Michigan on Thursday. She added eight kills and five block assists in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Kent State.

>> ShaRae Niu, Kahuku ’17: The Eastern Washington junior setter had 10 digs and two service aces as the Eagles took down Montana in five sets on Friday.

>> Puaoolelagi Sao, Kahuku ’17: The Eastern Washington junior defensive specialist had 12 digs in the Eagles’ 3-2 win over Montana on Friday.

>> Malie McClure, Kamehameha ’19: The Eastern Washington freshman defensive specialist racked up season highs of 17 digs and 14 kills in the first double-double of her career as the Eagles defeated Montana 3-2 on Friday.

>> Ka‘ehukaiiha‘amaina‘e Keala, Mid-Pacific ’19: The freshman middle blocker for Eastern Washington had 10 kills on Thursday in a 3-1 loss to Montana State. She added 15 kills and four digs in Friday’s 3-2 win over Montana.

>> Shali Niu, Kahuku ’18: The George Mason sophomore opposite had eight kills and 10 digs in the Patriots’ 3-0 loss to George Washington on Friday.

>> Nikki Matsuoka, Punahou ’17: The Hamilton junior libero recorded 11 digs in a 3-0 loss to Tufts on Friday. She finishes her junior year in second place in the NESCAC, averaging 5.54 digs per set.

>> Sandra Zeng, Punahou ’17: The Harvard junior defensive specialist had 20 digs for the Crimson in their 3-1 loss at Penn on Friday. She had 14 digs as they were swept by Princeton on Saturday.

>> Kanile‘a Nomura, King Kekaulike ’17: The Jackson State junior middle blocker had 10 kills and just two errors on 13 attempts and finished with a .615 attacking percentage in the Tigers’ 3-0 win over Alcorn State on Thursday.

>> Nicole Hada, Punahou ’17: The Johns Hopkins junior libero recorded 11 digs and five assists on Saturday in a sweep of Swarthmore. She continued her weekend by adding 13 digs and five assists on Sunday as the Blue Jays swept Franklin Marshall, claiming the Centennial Conference regular-season title with a record of 29-0.

>> Teana Adams-Kaonohi, Punahou ’19: The Kansas State freshman setter had 13 assists for the Wildcats as they were swept by Iowa State on Saturday.

>> Kayla Afoa, Kamehameha ’17: The Nevada junior outside hitter had 14 kills with 12 digs and four service aces as the Wolf Pack lost to San Jose State in five sets. She added 10 kills, seven digs and four block assists as the Wolfpack swept Air Force on Saturday.

>> Kili Robins, Kamehameha ’18: The sophomore outside hitter for Nevada had nine kills on Saturday in the Wolf Pack’s sweep of Air Force.

>> Kristen McDaniel, ‘Iolani ’19: The North Carolina State freshman setter tallied seven assists and six digs in the Wolfpack’s 3-2 win at Wake Forest.

>> Alleyah Galdeira, Kamehameha ’19: The North Texas freshman defensive specialist had 17 digs and five assists in the Mean Green’s 3-1 loss to No. 19 Western Kentucky.

>> Halle Hetzler, Le Jardin ’19: The Pacific Lutheran freshman libero nabbed 13 digs in the Lutes’ sweep of Puget Sound on Wednesday. She finished her season with 527 digs as the Lutes finished third in the NWC standings.

>> Hana Lishman, Punahou ’16: The Pepperdine senior libero recorded 12 digs for the Waves in their sweep of Loyola Marymount on Friday.

>> Lexis Akeo, Kamehameha ’19: The freshman setter for No. 2 Pittsburgh had 43 assists and seven digs as the Panthers defeated Georgia Tech in five sets on Friday. She added 32 assists and eight digs on Sunday in a 3-1 win over Clemson. On Monday, she was named ACC Freshman of the Week for the third consecutive week and the seventh time this season, setting a school record. Second-ranked Pittsburgh moved to 25-1 this season with the two wins.

>> Kassidy Naone, Le Jardin ’17: The Portland junior outside hitter had three kills and nine digs in the Pilots’ 3-1 loss at Pacific (Calif.) on Saturday.

>> Carey Williams, Kahuku ’17: The junior defensive specialist for Portland had a match-high 23 digs on Thursday in a 3-0 loss at Saint Mary’s. She again led all players with 24 digs on Saturday in the Pilots’ 3-1 loss at Pacific (Calif.).

>> Shayla Hoeft, Seabury Hall ’16: The Portland senior middle blocker had nine kills and four block assists as the Pilots were swept at Saint Mary’s on Thursday. She added a team-high 14 kills with four block assists on Saturday as the Pilots fell to Pacific (Calif.) in four sets.

>> Kylie Alos, Mililani ’18: The Saint Martin’s sophomore libero had 17 digs in the Saints’ 3-0 loss to Concordia (Ore.) on Thursday. She added 25 digs in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Western Oregon.

>> Ally Wada, Hawaii Baptist ’18: The San Francisco sophomore setter had 22 assists and six digs on Thursday in the Dons’ 3-0 loss to No. 24 San Diego. She added 28 assists and nine digs in Saturday’s 3-0 loss to No. 10 BYU.

>> Moana To‘oto‘o, Maryknoll ’18: The San Francisco sophomore libero had 10 digs on Thursday as the Dons were swept by No. 24 San Diego.

>> Kailee Kurokawa, Hilo ’18: The Seattle sophomore defensive specialist made 13 digs in the Redhawks’ 3-2 loss at Chicago State on Thursday.

>> Averi Salvador, Punahou ’17: The Temple junior defensive specialist recorded 12 digs and six assists in Friday’s 3-1 loss at UConn. She added 20 digs and five assists on Sunday in the Owls’ 3-1 loss at Tulane.

>> Jhenna Gabriel, Maryknoll ’18: The sophomore setter for No. 1 Texas had 41 assists and six digs in Friday’s 3-1 win at Oklahoma. The top-ranked Longhorns are now 11-0 in Big 12 play and have just lost one set in their past 10 games.

>> Shelby Capllonch, Damien ’19: The UNLV freshman outside hitter tallied 17 kills and 11 digs for her 15th double-double of the season as the Rebels took down Boise State in five sets on Thursday. She had four kills and 14 digs on Saturday in a 3-1 win at Utah State.

>> Paris Oliveira, Kamehameha ’19: The UNLV freshman libero had a team-high 22 digs on Thursday in a 3-2 win at Boise State. She added 12 digs on Saturday in the Rebels’ 3-1 win at Utah State.

>> Saige Ka‘aha‘aina-Torres, ‘Iolani ’18: The sophomore setter for No. 15 Utah tied her career high with 67 assists to go with 14 digs on Thursday as the Utes defeated USC in five sets. She dished out another 52 assists with 12 digs and tied another career high with five total blocks on Saturday in a 3-1 win at UCLA. She is ranked 13th in the nation with 11.37 assists per set.

>> Phoebe Grace, Kahuku ’17: The Utah sophomore middle blocker had seven block assists on Saturday in the Utes’ 3-1 win at UCLA. The Utes moved up one spot from last week to claim the 15th spot in the AVCA poll.

>> Kalena Vaivai, King Kekaulike ’19: The Utah State freshman setter had 15 assists and four digs as the Aggies fell to New Mexico in four sets on Thursday. She had 13 assists and eight digs in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to UNLV.

>> Jasmine Niutupuivaha, Kahuku ’16: The Utah Valley senior middle blocker tallied seven kills, five block assists and three digs in Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Chicago State.

>> Syenna Masaki, Kalaheo ’17: The UTEP junior setter had 25 assists and six digs on Friday in a 3-1 win against Middle Tennessee. She had 17 assists and nine digs on Sunday in the Miners’ 3-1 win over North Texas.

>> Jojo Kruize, Moanalua ’16: The Western Illinois senior outside hitter recorded 11 kills and a season-high 17 digs for her second double-double of the season in the Leathernecks’ 3-2 loss at Oral Roberts on Friday.

>> Sina Uluave, Punahou ’19: The Wichita State freshman outside hitter had eight kills and 12 digs in Friday’s 3-1 loss to Southern Methodist. She had six kills and 14 digs on Sunday in the Shockers’ 3-1 loss to Memphis.

>> Emma Porter, Mid-Pacific ’19: The Willamette freshman setter recorded 41 assists, 10 digs and three block assists in a sweep of Pacific Lutheran on Friday. She tallied 48 assists on Saturday in a 3-2 victory over Pacific (Ore.).

>> Dani Queja, Maryknoll ’19: The freshman outside hitter had eight kills and seven digs for Willamette in their sweep of Pacific Lutheran on Friday. She capped off her season with 13 kills and 22 digs in Saturday’s 3-2 win against Pacific (Ore.).

>> Shyla Sato, Mid-Pacific ’19: The Willamette freshman libero paced her team with 20 digs in the Bearcats’ 3-0 victory against Pacific Lutheran on Friday.

>> Siani Yamaguchi, Kalaheo ’16: The Winthrop (S.C.) senior setter racked up 58 assists, 14 digs and three kills in the Eagles’ 3-2 win over South Carolina Upstate on Friday. She was all over the court on Saturday, tallying 48 assists, 23 digs, four kills and three service aces as the Eagles defeated UNC Asheville in four sets.

