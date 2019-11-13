comscore Around the Nation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Around the Nation

  • By Quinn Goldstein, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Tua Tagovailoa, Saint Louis ’17: The Alabama junior quarterback completed 21 of 40 passes for 418 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Saturday’s 46-41 loss to No. 1 LSU. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 12, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up