comscore Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald insists that nothing has changed after being benched for Chevan Cordeiro | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald insists that nothing has changed after being benched for Chevan Cordeiro

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

There is no sulking in football. Hawaii’s quarterback duel between Chevan Cordeiro and Cole McDonald — good friends and competitors — continues on the road with Saturday’s game against UNLV. Read more

