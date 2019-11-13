[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
TODAY
BASKETBALL
High school girls: Black & Gold Invitational– Mid-Pacific vs. Kalani, 3 p.m.; Punahou vs. Konawaena, 4:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Lahainaluna, 6 p.m.; McKinley vs. Maryknoll, 7:30 p.m.; games at McKinley.
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
High school girls: Black and Gold Invitational– Kahuku vs. Mid Pacific, 3:15 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Kalani, 4:45 p.m.; Konawaena vs. ‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m.; Lahainaluna vs. Punahou, 7:30 p.m.; games at McKinley.
SOCCER
PacWest men: Holy Names vs. Chaminade, 12:30 p.m., at Saint Louis field; Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH Soccer Field.
PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m., at Saint Louis field; Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 4:30 p.m., at UHH Soccer Field.
