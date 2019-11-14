Downed pole shuts Kamehameha Highway in Heeia

A downed utility pole has closed Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Imiloa and Hunalepo streets in Heeia this morning, Honolulu police said.
Motorists should expect delays, they said at 10:30 a.m.
