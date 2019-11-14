Early morning fire guts main building at Volcano golf course

Big Island firefighters today extinguished an early morning fire that gutted the main building of the Volcano Golf and Country Club.

At about 4:50 a.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the club at 99-1622 Piimauna Drive, Volcano, arriving within six minutes. A neighbor had heard the fire crackling and called 911, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department report.

Upon arrival, the first unit found the approximately 6,800-square-foot retail building of the club fully engulfed in flames.

The first unit, with only four personnel, was able to keep the fire under control until other companies arrived from as far as Pahala and Keaau, which are more than 20 miles away. With no hydrants in the area, firefighters had to use water tankers supplied from Pahoa and Pahala.

The fire was under control at 5:25 a.m., and extinguished at 8:30 a.m., according to the fire department.

The fire gutted the retail and office area, but the restaurant, changing rooms, golf carts and a large retail storage area were saved. No injuries were reported.

Losses are estimated at $315,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.