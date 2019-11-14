Police arrest man who ‘lost it’ at Hilo airport over luggage

Hawaii island police arrested a man at Hilo International Airport Sunday afternoon after he got upset, and threatened employees over his lost luggage.

Police charged Dean Padamada, 30, of Mountain View, with two counts of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and two counts of assault on a police officer.

At about 3 p.m. Sunday, Hawaii island police were called to a disturbance at the Hilo airport involving an irate male.

Padamada was reportedly upset after landing at the airport, and discovering his luggage never arrived. He began throwing pamphlets, and verbally threatening airport employees that were trying to calm him down.

Upon arrival, police said Padamada continued to behave violently, and was arrested.

During the arrest, Padamada resisted, and in the scuffle, one officer was knocked to the ground, resulting in a knee injury. Another officer’s hand was injured. Police eventually deployed a taser, and finished arresting Padamada.

Padamada’s bail was set at $5,750 pending a court appearance.