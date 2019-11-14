Letter: Workers in poverty isn’t good for isle businesses

Thanks to Gary Hooser for his compelling call for the Legislature to raise the minimum wage to $15 without further delay (“Legislature should raise minimum wage to $15 without delay,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Nov. 7). Will this be “bad for businesses”? Last year’s tabled bill phased in the raise and included tax breaks for businesses.

Is it good for businesses when nearly half the people in Hawaii are either below the poverty line or one paycheck away? Is it good for Hawaii? People who earn decent wages spend more money and pay more taxes. They are also less likely to become homeless or to require public services or subsidized health care.

Since even $15 isn’t a subsistence wage in Hawaii, the Legislature should consider giving another, bigger tax incentive to businesses who raise wages ahead of schedule and/or jump to the actual subsistence wage of $17.50.

Surely it is in Hawaii’s long-range best interest that people who live here can afford to live. Now.

Sue Cowing

Niu Valley

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.